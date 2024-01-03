Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.35
1.69
-0.09
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.39
0
0
Working capital
-4.08
13.47
-1.69
-3.43
Other operating items
Operating
-6.43
14.76
-1.78
-3.41
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.43
14.76
-1.78
-3.41
Equity raised
11.24
8.48
8.5
8.47
Investing
0
-3.64
1.6
2.04
Financing
16.56
9.16
0
1.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
21.37
28.77
8.32
8.5
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.