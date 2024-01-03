Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.56
0.56
0.56
0.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.36
1.1
0.22
3.27
Net Worth
2.92
1.66
0.78
3.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.25
5.07
7.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.92
2.91
5.85
11.23
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.38
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.52
2.88
3.33
11.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
2.34
3.01
10.37
Debtor Days
1,839.64
Other Current Assets
0.53
0.55
0.64
0.84
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
1.77
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.32
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.03
2.52
0.04
Total Assets
2.92
2.91
5.85
11.23
