|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.05
13.72
0.85
3.77
yoy growth (%)
-85.01
1,505.12
-77.34
-57.18
Raw materials
-1.78
-12.72
-0.84
-3.66
As % of sales
86.58
92.69
98.5
96.98
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
1.58
0.15
2.49
0.57
Other costs
-1.93
-0.55
-0.09
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.04
4.06
10.68
4.32
Operating profit
-1.69
0.42
-0.09
-0.07
OPM
-82.22
3.08
-11.68
-1.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.69
-0.18
0
-0.05
Other income
0.03
1.45
0
0.14
Profit before tax
-2.35
1.69
-0.09
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.39
0
0
Tax rate
-0.26
-23.14
0
-33.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.35
1.29
-0.09
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.35
1.29
-0.09
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-280.86
-1,500.34
-987.57
-87.02
NPM
-114.22
9.46
-10.84
0.27
