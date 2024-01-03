iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.05

13.72

0.85

3.77

yoy growth (%)

-85.01

1,505.12

-77.34

-57.18

Raw materials

-1.78

-12.72

-0.84

-3.66

As % of sales

86.58

92.69

98.5

96.98

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

1.58

0.15

2.49

0.57

Other costs

-1.93

-0.55

-0.09

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.04

4.06

10.68

4.32

Operating profit

-1.69

0.42

-0.09

-0.07

OPM

-82.22

3.08

-11.68

-1.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.69

-0.18

0

-0.05

Other income

0.03

1.45

0

0.14

Profit before tax

-2.35

1.69

-0.09

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.39

0

0

Tax rate

-0.26

-23.14

0

-33.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.35

1.29

-0.09

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.35

1.29

-0.09

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-280.86

-1,500.34

-987.57

-87.02

NPM

-114.22

9.46

-10.84

0.27

Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhalchandram Clothing Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.