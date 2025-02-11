|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jan 2025
|11 Feb 2025
|Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 11, 2025 Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 11, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11.02.2025) Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 11, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12.02.2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.