|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2025
|6 May 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 13, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 13.05.2025)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2025
|17 Jan 2025
|Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 17, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Bhalchandram Clothing Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.