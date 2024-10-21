Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Management Discussions

We submit herewith our Management and Discussion & Analysis Report on the Companys Business for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We have attempted to include on all specified matters to the extent relevant or within limits that in our opinion are imposed by the Companys competitive position.

OVERVIEW OF INDIAN ECONOMY

The Indian economy had its own sets of challenges during the year. It dealt with issue like high inflation, tightening monetary policy, weakening industrial growth and investments and depreciation rupees. In the domestic market, better macroeconomic conditions, coupled with improved sentiment post the general election helped India to be among the better performing emerging market economics. There was a slight increase in the GDP Growth, while inflation moderated and the Rupee remained relatively stable during the year.

INDUSTRY REVIEW

The real estate sector is one of the most globally recognized sectors. In India, real estate is the second largest employer after agriculture and is slated to grow at 30 % over the next decade. The real estate sector comprises four sub sectors -housing, retail, hospitality and commercial. The growth of this sector is well complemented by the growth of the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodations. The construction industry ranks third among the 14 major sectors in terms of direct, indirect and induced effects in all sectors of the economy.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Company is engaged in the business of development of the infrastructure activity and development of the commercial activities. Company has taken works contract of Residential and Commercial Scheme on the name of “Siddheshwar Hill Square”, “Siddheshwar Happiness” and “Dharnidhar Homes”.

FUTURE OUTLOOKS

Post implementation of The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), developers are focusing firmly on selling their existing ready inventory and finishing their near completion projects rather than launching new projects. With several smaller realty developers interested in either monetizing their land parcels on outright basis or entering into joint development or development management agreements, your Company believes that RERA shall result in a consolidation in the sector.

Overall, the Real Estate sector is showing growth as compared to last year. Consequently, the Indian real estate sector will emerge stronger, healthier and capable of long periods of sustained growth, provided adequate policy/regulatory support.

RISK AND CONCERNS:

The Real estate market is inherently a cyclical market and is affected by macro-economic conditions, changes in applicable government schemes, project cost, consumer financing and liquidity etc. Your Company has taken sufficient care to maintain quality of the construction which differentiates company products from market. However any economic downturn in the years to come, may adversely impact the business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Board has inter alia reviewed the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls relating to its financial statements.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

During the year, the Company has not adopted any accounting treatment which different from that prescribed in an Accounting Standards.