Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Share Price

105.5
(5.00%)
Oct 21, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open105.5
  • Day's High105.5
  • 52 Wk High1,110
  • Prev. Close100.48
  • Day's Low105.5
  • 52 Wk Low 78.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.26
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value95.11
  • EPS1.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

105.5

Prev. Close

100.48

Turnover(Lac.)

1.26

Day's High

105.5

Day's Low

105.5

52 Week's High

1,110

52 Week's Low

78.75

Book Value

95.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.39

P/E

0

EPS

1.58

Divi. Yield

0

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.98%

Non-Promoter- 43.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.1

21.68

21.12

20.89

Net Worth

24.7

24.28

23.72

23.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.25

5.44

15.33

16.87

yoy growth (%)

-58.63

-64.5

-9.1

565.94

Raw materials

0

-0.04

-0.24

0.13

As % of sales

0

0.75

1.59

0.8

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.23

-0.35

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.28

1.07

0.75

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.1

-0.26

-0.22

Working capital

0.16

1.75

-1.85

1.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.63

-64.5

-9.1

565.94

Op profit growth

-56.26

-80.07

26.25

899.87

EBIT growth

-5.01

-73.64

42.48

1,011.42

Net profit growth

7.17

-77.96

51.43

967.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.15

6.28

6.44

4.84

6.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.15

6.28

6.44

4.84

6.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.12

0

Other Income

0.38

1.35

0.26

0.07

0.1

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

864.1

195.752,15,624.4192.360.57903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,476.25

78.071,47,466.75385.10.152,560.5172.76

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,982.5

88.7890,377.64206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,287.85

44.9484,263463.850.171,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,865.7

081,347.7118.40.091,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sunil Patel

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dhirubhai Patel

Director

Bhumikaben Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rinkal Ajay Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Summary

Bhanderi Infracon Limited was incorporated on 19 July, 2004 in the name of Bileshwar Industrial Estate Developers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Private Limited dated February 26, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 05, 2013, the name of the Company was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In July 2014, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,40,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore. The Company was taken over with an idea to develop untapped opportunities viz. buying, selling, development, re-development of properties, investments in joint ventures, investment in partnerships, investment in completed / partially completed / upcoming projects etc. The Promoters undertook the modest activities in the initial years of operations, capitalizing on an excellent opportunity by acquiring Non Agricultural Land at Village Odhav and Nikol, Ahmedabad in Public Auction held by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Ahmedabad vide sale certificate and sale confirmation issued by the Recovery Officer, DRT, Ahmedabad dated March 23, 2005. The total extent of the land acquired was approximately 1,61,172 sq. mts. Company undertook to plot, develop Industrial and
Company FAQs

What is the Bhanderi Infracon Ltd share price today?

The Bhanderi Infracon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is ₹27.39 Cr. as of 21 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is 0 and 11.59 as of 21 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhanderi Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is ₹78.75 and ₹1110 as of 21 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd?

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 762.96%, 6 Month at 929.91%, 3 Month at 1230.11% and 1 Month at 3.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.02 %

