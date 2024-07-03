Summary

Bhanderi Infracon Limited was incorporated on 19 July, 2004 in the name of Bileshwar Industrial Estate Developers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Private Limited dated February 26, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 05, 2013, the name of the Company was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In July 2014, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,40,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore. The Company was taken over with an idea to develop untapped opportunities viz. buying, selling, development, re-development of properties, investments in joint ventures, investment in partnerships, investment in completed / partially completed / upcoming projects etc. The Promoters undertook the modest activities in the initial years of operations, capitalizing on an excellent opportunity by acquiring Non Agricultural Land at Village Odhav and Nikol, Ahmedabad in Public Auction held by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Ahmedabad vide sale certificate and sale confirmation issued by the Recovery Officer, DRT, Ahmedabad dated March 23, 2005. The total extent of the land acquired was approximately 1,61,172 sq. mts. Company undertook to plot, develop Industrial and

Read More