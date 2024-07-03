Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹105.5
Prev. Close₹100.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.26
Day's High₹105.5
Day's Low₹105.5
52 Week's High₹1,110
52 Week's Low₹78.75
Book Value₹95.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.39
P/E0
EPS1.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.1
21.68
21.12
20.89
Net Worth
24.7
24.28
23.72
23.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.25
5.44
15.33
16.87
yoy growth (%)
-58.63
-64.5
-9.1
565.94
Raw materials
0
-0.04
-0.24
0.13
As % of sales
0
0.75
1.59
0.8
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.23
-0.35
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.28
1.07
0.75
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.1
-0.26
-0.22
Working capital
0.16
1.75
-1.85
1.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.63
-64.5
-9.1
565.94
Op profit growth
-56.26
-80.07
26.25
899.87
EBIT growth
-5.01
-73.64
42.48
1,011.42
Net profit growth
7.17
-77.96
51.43
967.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.15
6.28
6.44
4.84
6.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.15
6.28
6.44
4.84
6.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.12
0
Other Income
0.38
1.35
0.26
0.07
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
864.1
|195.75
|2,15,624.4
|192.36
|0.57
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,476.25
|78.07
|1,47,466.75
|385.1
|0.15
|2,560.5
|172.76
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,982.5
|88.78
|90,377.64
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,287.85
|44.94
|84,263
|463.85
|0.17
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,865.7
|0
|81,347.71
|18.4
|0.09
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sunil Patel
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dhirubhai Patel
Director
Bhumikaben Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rinkal Ajay Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhanderi Infracon Ltd
Summary
Bhanderi Infracon Limited was incorporated on 19 July, 2004 in the name of Bileshwar Industrial Estate Developers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Private Limited dated February 26, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 05, 2013, the name of the Company was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In July 2014, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,40,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore. The Company was taken over with an idea to develop untapped opportunities viz. buying, selling, development, re-development of properties, investments in joint ventures, investment in partnerships, investment in completed / partially completed / upcoming projects etc. The Promoters undertook the modest activities in the initial years of operations, capitalizing on an excellent opportunity by acquiring Non Agricultural Land at Village Odhav and Nikol, Ahmedabad in Public Auction held by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Ahmedabad vide sale certificate and sale confirmation issued by the Recovery Officer, DRT, Ahmedabad dated March 23, 2005. The total extent of the land acquired was approximately 1,61,172 sq. mts. Company undertook to plot, develop Industrial and
The Bhanderi Infracon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is ₹27.39 Cr. as of 21 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is 0 and 11.59 as of 21 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhanderi Infracon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhanderi Infracon Ltd is ₹78.75 and ₹1110 as of 21 Oct ‘24
Bhanderi Infracon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 762.96%, 6 Month at 929.91%, 3 Month at 1230.11% and 1 Month at 3.47%.
