Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.25
5.44
15.33
16.87
yoy growth (%)
-58.63
-64.5
-9.1
565.94
Raw materials
0
-0.04
-0.24
0.13
As % of sales
0
0.75
1.59
0.8
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.23
-0.35
-0.08
As % of sales
7.22
4.29
2.3
0.52
Other costs
-2
-4.97
-13.77
-16.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
89.04
91.41
89.81
95.74
Operating profit
0.08
0.19
0.96
0.76
OPM
3.73
3.52
6.28
4.52
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.19
0.1
0.11
0
Profit before tax
0.26
0.28
1.07
0.75
Taxes
-0.07
-0.1
-0.26
-0.22
Tax rate
-28.96
-37.03
-24.69
-29.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
0.17
0.81
0.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
0.17
0.81
0.53
yoy growth (%)
7.17
-77.96
51.43
967.48
NPM
8.49
3.27
5.28
3.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.