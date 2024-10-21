iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.5
(5.00%)
Oct 21, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.25

5.44

15.33

16.87

yoy growth (%)

-58.63

-64.5

-9.1

565.94

Raw materials

0

-0.04

-0.24

0.13

As % of sales

0

0.75

1.59

0.8

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.23

-0.35

-0.08

As % of sales

7.22

4.29

2.3

0.52

Other costs

-2

-4.97

-13.77

-16.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

89.04

91.41

89.81

95.74

Operating profit

0.08

0.19

0.96

0.76

OPM

3.73

3.52

6.28

4.52

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.19

0.1

0.11

0

Profit before tax

0.26

0.28

1.07

0.75

Taxes

-0.07

-0.1

-0.26

-0.22

Tax rate

-28.96

-37.03

-24.69

-29.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

0.17

0.81

0.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

0.17

0.81

0.53

yoy growth (%)

7.17

-77.96

51.43

967.48

NPM

8.49

3.27

5.28

3.16

