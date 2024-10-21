Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.26
0.28
1.07
0.75
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.1
-0.26
-0.22
Working capital
0.16
1.75
-1.85
1.44
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
1.91
-1.04
1.96
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.35
1.92
-1.03
1.96
Equity raised
41.38
40.59
33.66
24.08
Investing
0
-9.85
9.91
2.1
Financing
2.7
11.46
18.93
17.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.44
44.12
61.47
45.46
