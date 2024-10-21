iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105.5
(5.00%)
Oct 21, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Bhanderi Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.26

0.28

1.07

0.75

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.1

-0.26

-0.22

Working capital

0.16

1.75

-1.85

1.44

Other operating items

Operating

0.34

1.91

-1.04

1.96

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Free cash flow

0.35

1.92

-1.03

1.96

Equity raised

41.38

40.59

33.66

24.08

Investing

0

-9.85

9.91

2.1

Financing

2.7

11.46

18.93

17.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.44

44.12

61.47

45.46

Bhanderi Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.