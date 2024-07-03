Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Summary

Bhanderi Infracon Limited was incorporated on 19 July, 2004 in the name of Bileshwar Industrial Estate Developers Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. The Company name was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Private Limited dated February 26, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on March 05, 2013, the name of the Company was changed to Bhanderi Infracon Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 29, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In July 2014, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 5,40,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 6.48 Crore. The Company was taken over with an idea to develop untapped opportunities viz. buying, selling, development, re-development of properties, investments in joint ventures, investment in partnerships, investment in completed / partially completed / upcoming projects etc. The Promoters undertook the modest activities in the initial years of operations, capitalizing on an excellent opportunity by acquiring Non Agricultural Land at Village Odhav and Nikol, Ahmedabad in Public Auction held by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Ahmedabad vide sale certificate and sale confirmation issued by the Recovery Officer, DRT, Ahmedabad dated March 23, 2005. The total extent of the land acquired was approximately 1,61,172 sq. mts. Company undertook to plot, develop Industrial and Commercial units over the said Land and this project was completed.The Company had initiated the Joint Development Agreement with M/s Neelkanth Corporation to construct common road, electrification, drainage and all other necessary infrastructure on the said land. The said Joint Development Agreement got terminated and all Development activities i.e. development of sheds and commercial offices (shops), are presently carried out by the Company. Company is engaged in the business of development of the infrastructure activity and development of the commercial activities. Company has taken works contract of Residential and Commercial Scheme on the name of Siddheshwar Hill Square, Siddheshwar Happiness and Dharnidhar Homes.In 2013, the Company entered into a Partnership Agreement with Dharnidhar Developers for undertaking project comprising of building 110 luxurious bungalows located at Nadiad, Gujarat. Further, the Company has completed projects following the Development of approx. 207 units (approx. 15,000 Sq. Mt. built up area) at Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Plotting of approx. 79 units (approx. 48,000 Sq. Mt.) in Odhav, Ahmedabad, Gujarat and Plotting of approx. 214 units (approx. 72,000 Sq. Mt.) in Nikol - Kathwada,, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.