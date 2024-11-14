|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financials results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the unaudied result for the half year ended Sepember 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) updated unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated0 for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 16/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 21st May 2024, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled for Tuesday 28th May 2024 is postponed and rescheduled to Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider the audited standalone and consoldiated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting - Audited Financials standalone and consolidated for half year and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.