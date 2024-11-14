Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 21st May 2024, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled for Tuesday 28th May 2024 is postponed and rescheduled to Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider the audited standalone and consoldiated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting - Audited Financials standalone and consolidated for half year and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)