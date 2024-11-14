iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd Board Meeting

105.5
(5.00%)
Oct 21, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Bhanderi Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financials results for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for the unaudied result for the half year ended Sepember 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) updated unaudited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated0 for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 16/12/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. Bhanderi Infracon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our letter dated 21st May 2024, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company scheduled for Tuesday 28th May 2024 is postponed and rescheduled to Thursday 30th May 2024 inter alia to consider the audited standalone and consoldiated financial results of the company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Outcome of Board meeting - Audited Financials standalone and consolidated for half year and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Bhanderi Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.