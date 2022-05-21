To the members of M/s. BHEEMA CEMENTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of M/s. Bheema Cements Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022 and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statementsof the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statementsas a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the otherinformation and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for thelnd AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directorsis responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Actwith respect tothe preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a trueand fairview of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changesin equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud orerror.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability tocontinue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to doso.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that is appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists; we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continueas a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably the thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we reportthat:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to thebestof ourknowledgeand belief were necessary for the purposes of ouraudit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of thosebooks.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books ofaccount.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements complywith the IndAS specified under Section 133of the Act, as amended, read with relevant rules issued there under.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors IS disqualified ason March 31, 2022 frombeing appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.YWith respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controlsover financial reporting of theCompany and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys intemalfinancial controls over financial reporting.

f. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to thebest of ourinformation and according to the explanations given tous:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducationand Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to account, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to account, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

v1. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule II(e) contain any material misstatement.

vii.The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For P.Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants SD/- A Krishna Rao Partner M.No.020085 UDIN NO:22020085AJZHF A5024 Place: Hyderabad Date:21/05/2022

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Bheema Cements Limited of even date)

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the Members of M/s. Bheema Cements Limited on the Ind AS Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant & Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals; as informed to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not revalued the Property Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the period under review.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties.

iv. As per the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 of "the Act" and hence directives issued by the reserve bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of "the Act" the Rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company at present.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of "the Act" for the business activities carried out by the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India.

b. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2022 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no pending statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to the following bank and financial institutions:

Name of the Bank/Financial Institutions Amount of Default (Amount in Lakhs) JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Limited 15,888.55 Corporation Bank 1,123.52 Total 17,012.07

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us,the Company has not taken any term loan during the year.

(d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima fade, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b)The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year.

xi. (a) Based on examination of books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended).

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses in the in the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year and the amount of cash loss is as following:

Financial year Amount (Rs. in lakhs) 2021-22 350.81 2020-21 302.97

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, based on our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of theaudit report and company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

xx. The company is not covered under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For P.Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants Sd/- A Krishna Rao Partner M.No.020085 UDIN NO:22020085AJZHF A5024 Place: Hyderabad Date:21/05/2022

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(?) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Bheema Cements Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/ s. Bheema Cements Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Stand ards on Auditing prescribed under Sectionl 43(10) of the CompaniesAct,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes these policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detailed, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted principles, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitation of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, Projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.