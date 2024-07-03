SectorCement
Open₹19.89
Prev. Close₹20.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.24
Day's High₹19.89
Day's Low₹19.89
52 Week's High₹35.34
52 Week's Low₹20.33
Book Value₹13.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
32.61
32.61
20
28.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
27.4
Reserves
91.08
128.04
154.71
-121.17
Net Worth
123.69
160.65
174.71
-65.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
0
-1.08
-3.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-24.06
-10.76
-19.34
-1.49
Depreciation
-21.03
0
-14.18
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.97
145.96
-27.48
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-75.48
137.21
-20.31
-76.65
EBIT growth
114.65
-42.74
2,50,506.66
-99.95
Net profit growth
123.6
-44.35
1,197.65
-92.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director
Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma
Managing Director
Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer
Chairperson
Bhavani Lakshmi Kilaru
Independent Director
Ruthwesh Argula
Independent Director
Pawan Jain
Independent Director
Anantha Ramaiah
Independent Director
Shailesh Shivappa Biradar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshul Singhai
Executive Director
Tadimella Rajakishore
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bheema Cements Ltd
Summary
Bheema Cements Limited (Formerly known Coromandel Cements Ltd) was established in June, 1978. The Company had the capacity of producing 0.9 million tonnes cement per annum.The Andhra based company is into manufacture of cement. The companys mini cement plant with an installed capacity of 66000 Metric Tone of Portland Cement is located at Ramapuram in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh. The company markets its cement under the brand Bheema Cement.Bheema Cements Ltd has been in the cement manufacturing business for the last 22 years. It started business with manufacture of Ordinary Portland Cement and later diversified into manufacturing the Pozzolona Portland Cement in the name and style of Bheema Super Grade. There was a positive response from the market and Bheema Cements are leading suppliers of this brand in some areas of Andhra Pradesh. It diversified into power generation business by installing three 1.5 MW Wind Turbines in Tamil Nadu.The New Management representing Fortuna Group with rich and diverse backgrounds in core Engineering and Manufacturing sector are fully resolved to restore the plant to its former glory. Presently the control of the Company and plant has been handed over to the New Management and work is underway in line to commence commercial production. The Management is in process getting the reliefs as stated in the NCLT Order and has started the overhauling of the Plant. However, the Company came out of CIRP process and currently the New Management has
Read More
The Bheema Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bheema Cements Ltd is ₹64.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bheema Cements Ltd is 0 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bheema Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bheema Cements Ltd is ₹20.33 and ₹35.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bheema Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 13.46%, 1 Year at -9.24%, 6 Month at -21.84%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at -7.06%.
