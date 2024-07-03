Summary

Bheema Cements Limited (Formerly known Coromandel Cements Ltd) was established in June, 1978. The Company had the capacity of producing 0.9 million tonnes cement per annum.The Andhra based company is into manufacture of cement. The companys mini cement plant with an installed capacity of 66000 Metric Tone of Portland Cement is located at Ramapuram in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh. The company markets its cement under the brand Bheema Cement.Bheema Cements Ltd has been in the cement manufacturing business for the last 22 years. It started business with manufacture of Ordinary Portland Cement and later diversified into manufacturing the Pozzolona Portland Cement in the name and style of Bheema Super Grade. There was a positive response from the market and Bheema Cements are leading suppliers of this brand in some areas of Andhra Pradesh. It diversified into power generation business by installing three 1.5 MW Wind Turbines in Tamil Nadu.The New Management representing Fortuna Group with rich and diverse backgrounds in core Engineering and Manufacturing sector are fully resolved to restore the plant to its former glory. Presently the control of the Company and plant has been handed over to the New Management and work is underway in line to commence commercial production. The Management is in process getting the reliefs as stated in the NCLT Order and has started the overhauling of the Plant. However, the Company came out of CIRP process and currently the New Management has

