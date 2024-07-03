iifl-logo-icon 1
Bheema Cements Ltd Share Price

19.89
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:26:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.89
  • Day's High19.89
  • 52 Wk High35.34
  • Prev. Close20.93
  • Day's Low19.89
  • 52 Wk Low 20.33
  • Turnover (lac)2.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Bheema Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

19.89

Prev. Close

20.93

Turnover(Lac.)

2.24

Day's High

19.89

Day's Low

19.89

52 Week's High

35.34

52 Week's Low

20.33

Book Value

13.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bheema Cements Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bheema Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bheema Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.52%

Non-Promoter- 2.77%

Institutions: 2.76%

Non-Institutions: 50.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bheema Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

32.61

32.61

20

28.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

27.4

Reserves

91.08

128.04

154.71

-121.17

Net Worth

123.69

160.65

174.71

-65.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

0

-1.08

-3.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-24.06

-10.76

-19.34

-1.49

Depreciation

-21.03

0

-14.18

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.97

145.96

-27.48

1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-75.48

137.21

-20.31

-76.65

EBIT growth

114.65

-42.74

2,50,506.66

-99.95

Net profit growth

123.6

-44.35

1,197.65

-92.83

No Record Found

Bheema Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bheema Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director

Kuchampudi Srinivasa Upendrasaketh Varma

Managing Director

Kandula Prasanna Sai Raghuveer

Chairperson

Bhavani Lakshmi Kilaru

Independent Director

Ruthwesh Argula

Independent Director

Pawan Jain

Independent Director

Anantha Ramaiah

Independent Director

Shailesh Shivappa Biradar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshul Singhai

Executive Director

Tadimella Rajakishore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bheema Cements Ltd

Summary

Bheema Cements Limited (Formerly known Coromandel Cements Ltd) was established in June, 1978. The Company had the capacity of producing 0.9 million tonnes cement per annum.The Andhra based company is into manufacture of cement. The companys mini cement plant with an installed capacity of 66000 Metric Tone of Portland Cement is located at Ramapuram in Nalgonda District of Andhra Pradesh. The company markets its cement under the brand Bheema Cement.Bheema Cements Ltd has been in the cement manufacturing business for the last 22 years. It started business with manufacture of Ordinary Portland Cement and later diversified into manufacturing the Pozzolona Portland Cement in the name and style of Bheema Super Grade. There was a positive response from the market and Bheema Cements are leading suppliers of this brand in some areas of Andhra Pradesh. It diversified into power generation business by installing three 1.5 MW Wind Turbines in Tamil Nadu.The New Management representing Fortuna Group with rich and diverse backgrounds in core Engineering and Manufacturing sector are fully resolved to restore the plant to its former glory. Presently the control of the Company and plant has been handed over to the New Management and work is underway in line to commence commercial production. The Management is in process getting the reliefs as stated in the NCLT Order and has started the overhauling of the Plant. However, the Company came out of CIRP process and currently the New Management has
Company FAQs

What is the Bheema Cements Ltd share price today?

The Bheema Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bheema Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bheema Cements Ltd is ₹64.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bheema Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bheema Cements Ltd is 0 and 1.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bheema Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bheema Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bheema Cements Ltd is ₹20.33 and ₹35.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bheema Cements Ltd?

Bheema Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 13.46%, 1 Year at -9.24%, 6 Month at -21.84%, 3 Month at -10.78% and 1 Month at -7.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bheema Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bheema Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.52 %
Institutions - 2.76 %
Public - 50.72 %

