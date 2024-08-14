Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

BHEEMA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the Q1 of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024 BHEEMA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Q1 of FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) Outcome of the Board meeting held on Friday, the 16th day of August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 29 May 2024

BHEEMA CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve along with other business items the Audited Financial Results (AFR) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 With reference to the above-mentioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Director of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2024 transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the statutory auditors report thereon. The meeting was commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:48 A.M. (31st May 2024) We request you to please take on record the above information for your reference and record. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, enclosing the following: 1. Audited Financial Results 2. Auditors Report 3. Declaration of Modified Opinion by Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

