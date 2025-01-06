iifl-logo-icon 1
Bheema Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

19.89
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

32.61

32.61

20

28.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

27.4

Reserves

91.08

128.04

154.71

-121.17

Net Worth

123.69

160.65

174.71

-65.46

Minority Interest

Debt

178.03

174.3

179.3

207.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.06

0

0

32.58

Total Liabilities

306.78

334.95

354.01

174.7

Fixed Assets

289.64

316.13

337.16

337.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.84

7.75

5.45

-162.82

Inventories

0

0

0

4.14

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

3.71

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

17.63

9.58

8.15

8.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.03

0

-47.68

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.76

-1.8

-2.7

-131.82

Cash

1.29

11.06

11.4

0.36

Total Assets

306.77

334.94

354.01

174.7

