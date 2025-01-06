Bheema Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
32.61
32.61
20
28.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
27.4
Reserves
91.08
128.04
154.71
-121.17
Net Worth
123.69
160.65
174.71
-65.46
Minority Interest
Debt
178.03
174.3
179.3
207.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.06
0
0
32.58
Total Liabilities
306.78
334.95
354.01
174.7
Fixed Assets
289.64
316.13
337.16
337.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.84
7.75
5.45
-162.82
Inventories
0
0
0
4.14
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
3.71
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.63
9.58
8.15
8.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.03
0
-47.68
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.76
-1.8
-2.7
-131.82
Cash
1.29
11.06
11.4
0.36
Total Assets
306.77
334.94
354.01
174.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.