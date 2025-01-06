Bheema Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-24.06
-10.76
-19.34
-1.49
Depreciation
-21.03
0
-14.18
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.97
145.96
-27.48
1.3
Other operating items
Operating
-43.12
135.19
-61
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
-135.83
-0.56
Free cash flow
-43.12
135.19
-196.83
-0.75
Equity raised
359.42
8.6
-71.57
63.48
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
18.68
295.26
0
2.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
334.97
439.06
-268.41
64.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.