Bheema Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.89
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Bheema Cements FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-24.06

-10.76

-19.34

-1.49

Depreciation

-21.03

0

-14.18

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.97

145.96

-27.48

1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-43.12

135.19

-61

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0

0

-135.83

-0.56

Free cash flow

-43.12

135.19

-196.83

-0.75

Equity raised

359.42

8.6

-71.57

63.48

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

18.68

295.26

0

2.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

334.97

439.06

-268.41

64.9

