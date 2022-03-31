To the Members, Bhoruka Aluminium Limited, Mysuru

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the financial statements of Bhoruka Aluminium Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Details of the Key Audit Matter Contingent Liabilities

The Company has significant tax litigations for both direct and indirect taxes. There is a high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning and appropriateness of disclosure of those litigations in the financial statements. The Value of the litigations together with the level of judgement involved make its accounting treatment a significant matter for our audit.

Auditors Response to the Key Audit Matter

Our audit procedures included the following:

- Reviewing the list of outstanding litigation against the company.

- Inquiring and obtaining explanation during the year.

- Reading the latest correspondence between the Company and the various tax / legal authorities for significant matters for evaluation.

- Review external opinions if any, obtained by the management of the Company from external advisors.

- Assessing the decisions and rationale for provisions made or for decisions not to record provisions or make disclosures.

Emphasis of Matter:

The Company was under the Investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement, SRO and accordingly, as per the order passed by Special Director vide no. SDE/SRO/BGZO/17/2022 dated 19th September 2022 has levied a penalty of : •INR 46.14,00,108 for violation of Regulation 3 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Guarantees) Regulations, 2000, r/w clause U) of sub section (3) of Section 6 of FEMA, 1999 on the Company. •INR 4,61,40,000/- for violation of the provisions of Sub-Para (2) and Sub-Para (3), of Para - 4 of Schedule I to the Regulation 5 (1) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a person resident outside India) Regulations, 2000 on the Company. •INR 4,61,40,000/- for violation in terms of Section 42 (1) of FEMA, 1999, for the contraventions committed by M/s. Bhoruka Aluminium limited on Mr. Raj Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director of the Company.

Material Uncertainty related to going concern

The company has taken unsecured loans from its associate companies. As per the management the company is still a going concern entity (refer Note 1.b). The company has received a demand notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 from Borukha Finance Corporation of India Ltd, demanding payment in respect of unpaid debt of Rs. 1,80,00,000/-. Failure to pay the unpaid debt will result in initiation of insolvency resolution process against the company. The above factor casts a serious doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. The company has however prepared its financial statements on a going concern basis.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,

2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act ("the Order), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the director as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31,2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us.

I. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2023 on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements. II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts as at March 31, 2023. III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2023. IV. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. V. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence requirement for compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable. VI. MCA vide its notification dated 31.03.2022 has extended the requirement of implementation of audit trail software to financial year commencing on or after 1st April 2023. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rule 2021 is not applicable. VII. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any remuneration during the year, hence the limits prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration is not applicable.

For E.S. & Associates

ICAI Firm Reg.No.011236S Sd/-

CA S.K. Sanjay, Partner

Membership No.200763 UDIN: 23200763BGUCTM1058

Place: Mysuru : Date: 01st June 2023

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Bhoruka Aluminium Limited of even date)

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets: The Company does not own any fixed assets as on the balance sheet date and hence the provisions of Clause (i) of Paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the company. 2. (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. (b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. 3. We draw attention to the unsecured interest free loans given in earlier years and outstanding as on 31st March 2023, of Rs. 19,46,58,400/- to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company during the FY 2017-18 has transferred due to non-recovery Rs. 19,33,11,217/- to Other Comprehensive Income. The Outstanding balance as at the end of the financial year i.e., 31st March 2023 is Rs. 1,09,24,190/-. In our opinion, the rate of interest not charged and other terms and conditions of such loans are prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the company as per section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. In respect of the aforesaid loans, there are no stipulation as to the dates of the repayment of the loan.

A. The Company, during the Board Meeting held on 30th May 2019 and in the Annual General Meeting held on 27th Sept 2019, resolved to write off loans given to related parties (parties covered

Companies Act, 2013) i.e., Rock Strong Investments Pvt. Ltd., a sum of Rs.8,93,10,000/-, Sunbright Investments Private Ltd, a sum of Rs.6,79,60,000/- and Maverick Infotec private Ltd a sum of Rs. 27,72,040/-. The Company has not taken any action in this matter as at the Balance Sheet date. B. The Company, during the Board Meeting held on 30th May 2019, and in the Annual General Meeting held on 27th Sept 2019 resolved to write off loans given to bodies corporate (parties covered in the register required under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013) i.e., M/s. Kakti Trading and Commercials Pvt Ltd., a sum of Rs. 22,721,897/- and M/s. Sukhy Commercial and Trading Pvt. Ltd., a sum of Rs. 13,301,820/-. The Company has not taken any action in this matter as at the Balance Sheet date.

C. According to the information explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the list of loans overdue for more than 90 days are as follows:

I. Rock Strong Investments Pvt. Ltd. -

Rs.8,93,10,000/-

II. Sunbright Investments Private Ltd. -

Rs.6,79,60,000/-

III. Maverick Infotec private Ltd - Rs. 13,47,183/-. IV. Kakti Trading and Commercials Pvt Ltd. - Rs.

2,27,30,807/-

V. Sukhy Commercial and Trading Pvt. Ltd. - Rs.

13,310,410/-

VI. Transal Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. – Rs.95,77,007/- D. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, there is no loan given falling during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party. E. According to the information and explanations given to a us and on the basis of examination of the records of the company, the company has given loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms of period of payment as shown below:

S. N. Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties 1. Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -Repayable on - - - demand (A) - Agreement 2,04,235 - 1,58,617 does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total Loans 2,04,235 - 1,58,617 (A+B) 2. Percentage of 100% 100% loans and advances in the nature of loans to total loans

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, during the year the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

6. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of dispute.

Statute Nature of dues Amount (In Rs.) Period to which the amou nt relates Forum where the dispute is pending Customs, July Excise & 2007 Service Excise Excise Tax 2,39,90,442 to Duty Duty Tribunal, June South 2008 Zonal Bench at Bangalore – Appeals Customs, Excise & July Service Tax 2007 Excise Excise Tribunal, 1,13,54,141 to Duty Duty South June Zonal 2008 Bench at Bangalore – Appeals SCN issued by the May Commissi oner of 2011 Service Service Central 14,42,000 to Tax Tax Excise, May Customs 12 and Service Tax Mysore SCN issued by the Commissi Year oner of Excise Excise 2008 Central 87,61,078 Duty Duty to Excise, 2011 Customs and Service Tax Mysore ITAT, Bengaluru has decreed in favour of AY the IT Income Income 3,61,14,180 2014- departme Tax Tax 15 nt. The company is in the process of filing an appeal to the Karnataka High Court.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). 9. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has defaulted in the re-payment of following loans / payables: i. KSSIDC Loan – Rs. 9,23,000/- (Not-Demanded) ii. Bhoruka Finance Corporation of India Limited – Rs. 1,89,16,218/- b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. However, The company has received a demand notice under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 from Borukha Finance Corporation of India Ltd, demanding payment in respect of unpaid debt of Rs. 1,80,00,000/-. Failure to pay the unpaid debt will result in initiation of insolvency resolution process against the company. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loans. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the funds raised on short-term basis from other parties have not been utilized for long-term purposes during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. 10. The Company has not raised any secured loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. 11. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not taken any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the order is not applicable. 12. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. 13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any managerial remuneration and hence the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act is not applicable for the period under review. 14. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. 16. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) However, the internal audit reports were not made available for the purpose of audit. 17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable. 18. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable. 19. (i)The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. (ii) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. (iii) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. received, the group does not have any CIC as part of the group. 20. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year. 21. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. 22. The Company is not required to spend amount in pursuance of the Corporate Social Responsibility as stipulated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable. 23. The Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Bhoruka Aluminium Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub – section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bhoruka Aluminium Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.