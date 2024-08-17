iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Share Price

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:33 PM

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

0.42

Prev. Close

0.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.42

Day's Low

0.42

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2023

arrow

6 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:17 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.05%

Foreign: 10.05%

Indian: 23.70%

Non-Promoter- 66.23%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

54.94

54.94

54.94

54.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-41.42

-40.03

-43.87

-42.81

Net Worth

13.52

14.91

11.07

12.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.32

-0.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.22

1.6

-0.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

-0.46

0

Working capital

-0.44

1.08

-1.64

0.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-56.46

-83.19

79.22

-13.82

EBIT growth

-56.26

-113.18

-305.57

9.54

Net profit growth

-107.78

12.46

-235.34

9.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Sept-2012

Gross Sales

0.07

6.92

23.63

197.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

6.92

23.63

197.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.32

43.58

0.81

0.5

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R K Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Akhilesh Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Shroff Puttabasappa Manjunath

Independent Director

Chandrakala Srinivas

Independent Director

S D Rama Bhat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1979, Bhoruka Aluminium (BAL) is currently Chaired by Sreenivasa Rao and Managed by Managing Director R K Agarwal. BAL is engaged in the production of aluminium extrusion with an installed capacity of 5000 tpa at Metagalli, Mysore.With the aluminium industry afflicted by shortage of raw material, demand constraints and increase in excise duty, BAL suffered consistent losses due to under-utilisation of capacity and was declared a sick company in 1991. BAL was sanctioned a rehabilitation scheme by BIFR on 30 Jun.93, pursuant to which plant & machinery and other fixed assets have been leased to M/s Transport Corporation of India (TCI) for a period of three years from 1 Apr.93 for a consideration of Rs 3 cr pa which is utilised for repayment of loans and interest to financial institutions and banks. According to the sanctioned scheme, the company has alloted 35,47,400 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par to TCI, Bhoruka Steel and financial institutions by way of conversion of part of their outstanding loans / interest dues.BAL has gone for modernisation, expansion and diversification by improving the existing methods of manufacture and installation of an additional extrusion press and anodising plant.The Company has been ceased to be a sick company as accumulated losses has exceeded the Networth of the company.
