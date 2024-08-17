SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹0.42
Prev. Close₹0.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.42
Day's Low₹0.42
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
54.94
54.94
54.94
54.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-41.42
-40.03
-43.87
-42.81
Net Worth
13.52
14.91
11.07
12.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.32
-0.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.09
-0.22
1.6
-0.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.21
Tax paid
0
0
-0.46
0
Working capital
-0.44
1.08
-1.64
0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-56.46
-83.19
79.22
-13.82
EBIT growth
-56.26
-113.18
-305.57
9.54
Net profit growth
-107.78
12.46
-235.34
9.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
0.07
6.92
23.63
197.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
6.92
23.63
197.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.32
43.58
0.81
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R K Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Akhilesh Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Shroff Puttabasappa Manjunath
Independent Director
Chandrakala Srinivas
Independent Director
S D Rama Bhat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1979, Bhoruka Aluminium (BAL) is currently Chaired by Sreenivasa Rao and Managed by Managing Director R K Agarwal. BAL is engaged in the production of aluminium extrusion with an installed capacity of 5000 tpa at Metagalli, Mysore.With the aluminium industry afflicted by shortage of raw material, demand constraints and increase in excise duty, BAL suffered consistent losses due to under-utilisation of capacity and was declared a sick company in 1991. BAL was sanctioned a rehabilitation scheme by BIFR on 30 Jun.93, pursuant to which plant & machinery and other fixed assets have been leased to M/s Transport Corporation of India (TCI) for a period of three years from 1 Apr.93 for a consideration of Rs 3 cr pa which is utilised for repayment of loans and interest to financial institutions and banks. According to the sanctioned scheme, the company has alloted 35,47,400 equity shares of Rs 10 each at par to TCI, Bhoruka Steel and financial institutions by way of conversion of part of their outstanding loans / interest dues.BAL has gone for modernisation, expansion and diversification by improving the existing methods of manufacture and installation of an additional extrusion press and anodising plant.The Company has been ceased to be a sick company as accumulated losses has exceeded the Networth of the company.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.