iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Annually Results

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Sept-2012

Gross Sales

0.07

6.92

23.63

197.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

6.92

23.63

197.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.32

43.58

0.81

0.5

Total Income

5.39

50.5

24.45

198.21

Total Expenditure

25.89

29.93

31.12

247.02

PBIDT

-20.5

20.56

-6.65

-48.81

Interest

0

0.97

0.68

16.64

PBDT

-20.51

19.59

-7.34

-65.45

Depreciation

0.73

0.76

1.74

6.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

5.4

0

-1.33

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-21.23

13.4

-9.09

-70.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-21.23

13.4

-9.09

-70.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

37.97

0

-29.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-21.23

-24.56

-9.09

-40.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.86

2.44

-1.64

-12.77

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

54.94

54.93

54.93

54.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

3,63,90,604

3,63,90,604

3,63,90,604

3,63,90,604

Public Shareholding (%)

66.23

66.23

66.23

66.23

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,85,51,538

1,85,51,538

1,85,51,538

1,85,51,538

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

33.77

33.77

33.77

33.77

PBIDTM(%)

-29,285.71

297.25

-28.17

-24.68

PBDTM(%)

-29,300

283.09

-31.09

-33.11

PATM(%)

-30,328.57

193.78

-38.45

-35.49

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.