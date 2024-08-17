Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
Gross Sales
0.07
6.92
23.63
197.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
6.92
23.63
197.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.32
43.58
0.81
0.5
Total Income
5.39
50.5
24.45
198.21
Total Expenditure
25.89
29.93
31.12
247.02
PBIDT
-20.5
20.56
-6.65
-48.81
Interest
0
0.97
0.68
16.64
PBDT
-20.51
19.59
-7.34
-65.45
Depreciation
0.73
0.76
1.74
6.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
5.4
0
-1.33
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-21.23
13.4
-9.09
-70.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-21.23
13.4
-9.09
-70.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
37.97
0
-29.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-21.23
-24.56
-9.09
-40.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.86
2.44
-1.64
-12.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
54.94
54.93
54.93
54.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
3,63,90,604
3,63,90,604
3,63,90,604
3,63,90,604
Public Shareholding (%)
66.23
66.23
66.23
66.23
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,85,51,538
1,85,51,538
1,85,51,538
1,85,51,538
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
33.77
33.77
33.77
33.77
PBIDTM(%)
-29,285.71
297.25
-28.17
-24.68
PBDTM(%)
-29,300
283.09
-31.09
-33.11
PATM(%)
-30,328.57
193.78
-38.45
-35.49
