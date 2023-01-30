iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:32 PM

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.09

-0.22

1.6

-0.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.21

Tax paid

0

0

-0.46

0

Working capital

-0.44

1.08

-1.64

0.83

Other operating items

Operating

-0.53

0.85

-0.5

-0.21

Capital expenditure

0

-0.3

-0.26

-1.32

Free cash flow

-0.53

0.55

-0.76

-1.53

Equity raised

-86.58

-86.31

-50.95

-13.5

Investing

-1.31

-1.37

-38.83

2.17

Financing

6.68

7.04

-1.1

5.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-81.75

-80.09

-91.65

-7.78

