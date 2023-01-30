iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Key Ratios

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:33 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Sep-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.98

-70.73

-88.04

Op profit growth

12.18

207.91

-61.66

EBIT growth

-207.26

-335.76

-66.45

Net profit growth

-258.33

-247.59

-87.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-36,883.04

-332.69

-31.62

-9.86

EBIT margin

-30,326.53

286.1

-35.51

-12.65

Net profit margin

-30,331.21

193.85

-38.44

-35.49

RoCE

-82.5

28.36

-7.57

RoNW

-38.16

23.27

-18.55

RoA

-20.62

4.8

-2.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

2.44

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.99

2.3

-1.97

-13.87

Book value per share

1.22

3.84

1.4

3.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0.28

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.15

0.3

-0.56

-0.09

P/B

0.5

0.18

0.79

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

-0.56

0.73

-15.64

-5.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-28.74

0

-3.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48,125.1

1,500.85

593.94

Inventory days

0

583.3

363.29

Creditor days

-100.73

-170.22

-248.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

6,478.22

-20.36

12.14

1.5

Net debt / equity

1.22

0.53

12.72

5.85

Net debt / op. profit

-0.31

-0.48

-13.11

-5.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-70.35

-78.67

-81.07

Employee costs

-460.39

-30.7

-23.39

-8.47

Other costs

-36,522.65

-331.63

-29.55

-20.3

