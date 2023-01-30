Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Sep-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.98
-70.73
-88.04
Op profit growth
12.18
207.91
-61.66
EBIT growth
-207.26
-335.76
-66.45
Net profit growth
-258.33
-247.59
-87.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-36,883.04
-332.69
-31.62
-9.86
EBIT margin
-30,326.53
286.1
-35.51
-12.65
Net profit margin
-30,331.21
193.85
-38.44
-35.49
RoCE
-82.5
28.36
-7.57
RoNW
-38.16
23.27
-18.55
RoA
-20.62
4.8
-2.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.44
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.99
2.3
-1.97
-13.87
Book value per share
1.22
3.84
1.4
3.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0.28
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.15
0.3
-0.56
-0.09
P/B
0.5
0.18
0.79
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
-0.56
0.73
-15.64
-5.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-28.74
0
-3.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48,125.1
1,500.85
593.94
Inventory days
0
583.3
363.29
Creditor days
-100.73
-170.22
-248.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
6,478.22
-20.36
12.14
1.5
Net debt / equity
1.22
0.53
12.72
5.85
Net debt / op. profit
-0.31
-0.48
-13.11
-5.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-70.35
-78.67
-81.07
Employee costs
-460.39
-30.7
-23.39
-8.47
Other costs
-36,522.65
-331.63
-29.55
-20.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.