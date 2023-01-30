Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
54.94
54.94
54.94
54.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-41.42
-40.03
-43.87
-42.81
Net Worth
13.52
14.91
11.07
12.13
Minority Interest
Debt
3.14
3.08
3.17
3.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.66
17.99
14.24
15.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.6
9.2
3.78
5.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.93
18.51
19.92
19.58
Networking Capital
-9.86
-9.71
-9.46
-9.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.81
1.82
2.02
2.42
Sundry Creditors
-6.17
-6.17
-6.29
-6.17
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.5
-5.36
-5.19
-5.27
Cash
0
0
0
0.01
Total Assets
16.67
18
14.24
15.66
