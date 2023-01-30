iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

0.42
(5.00%)
Jan 30, 2023|03:08:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

54.94

54.94

54.94

54.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-41.42

-40.03

-43.87

-42.81

Net Worth

13.52

14.91

11.07

12.13

Minority Interest

Debt

3.14

3.08

3.17

3.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.66

17.99

14.24

15.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.6

9.2

3.78

5.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

18.93

18.51

19.92

19.58

Networking Capital

-9.86

-9.71

-9.46

-9.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

1.81

1.82

2.02

2.42

Sundry Creditors

-6.17

-6.17

-6.29

-6.17

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.5

-5.36

-5.19

-5.27

Cash

0

0

0

0.01

Total Assets

16.67

18

14.24

15.66

Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhoruka Aluminium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.