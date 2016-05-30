TO THE MEMBERS OF BIRLA SHLOKA EDUTECH LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited accompanying financial statements of BIRLA SHLOKA EDUTECH LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2016, and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2015,("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure "B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Jai Prakash Upadhayay & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 125073W Place: Mumbai Jai Prakash Upadhayay Date: May 30, 2016 Partner Membership No.: 116778

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BIRLA SHLOKA EDUTECH LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the accounts of BIRLA SHLOKA EDUTECH LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2016)

(i) (a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As informed and explained to us, all Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) (a) As explained to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals;

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management were generally reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business;

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records produced before us, the company is maintaining proper records of its inventories and no material discrepancy has been observed by the management during the course of verification;

(iii) As informed to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there exists an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal control system of the Company.

(v) The company has accepted deposits after duly complied with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and there is no contraventions of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and erstwhile Companies Act, 1956. However, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company was required to repay all the deposits accepted by it prior to the commencement of the Companies Act, 2013 on or before 31/3/2015. Due to financial constraints, the Company has filed a petition before the Honble Company Law Board under Section 74 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking extension of time to repay deposits and the matters is pending before the Honble Company Law Board.

The Company has received an Order Dt. 22nd January, 2016 passed by Company Law Board, Mumbai Bench. Based on the records and information provided, the said Order has been complied with.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Sales-Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. The undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2016, outstanding for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:

Particulars Amount Profession Tax 14,900/- Employees State Insurance Scheme 16,953/- Provident Fund 70,159/- Tax Deducted at Source 2,93,449/-

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of matters pending before the concerned authorities are as under:

Name of Statutory Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Maharashtra Value Added Tax 2002 Sales Tax 3,49,05,325/- F.Y. 2009-10 Tribunal (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4,01,27,489/- F.Y.2007-08 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5,54,04,492/- F.Y.2008-09 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11,65,17,461/- F.Y.2009-10 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 15,45,73,934/- F.Y.2010-11 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 16,40,50,607/- F.Y.2011-12 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 11,49,71,277/- F.Y.2012-13 C.I.T. (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,92,90,303/- F.Y.2013-14 C.I.T. (Appeals)

(c) According to the records of the Company, there are no amounts required to be transfer to education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

(viii) The Companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are not more than fifty per cent of its net worth. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year as well as in the previous year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a bank. Please refer note no. 31 to Financial Statement.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and the record examined by us the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions, the terms and conditions whereof are prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(xi) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not taken any term loan hence clause 3 (xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

For Jai Prakash Upadhayay & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 125073W Place: Mumbai Jai Prakash Upadhayay Date: May 30, 2016 Partner Membership No.: 116778

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BIRLA SHLOKA EDUTECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Birla Shloka Edutech Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Jai Prakash Upadhayay & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 125073W

Jai Prakash Upadhayay

Proprietor

Membership No.116778

Mumbai, Dated: May 30, 2016