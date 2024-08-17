Summary

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches.The companys services include ICT and Multimedia in Private Schools, ICT solutions in government schools and Hardware, equipments and Software Product Sale. They are also specialized in providing IT infrastructure and imparting IT and IT enabled education in schools of various boards. This includes setup of computer labs, Digital classroom solutions and Audio Visual solutions.Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd was incorporated on May 25, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Rathi Mercantile & Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates. In March 16, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rathi Mercantile Industries Ltd with effect from May 23, 1994.In October 24, 1994, the company came out with a public issue of 1,710,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and got their shares listed in Bombay, Calcutta and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.In June 1998, the Yash Birla Group acquired the controlling stake in the company from the Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates & group companies. They acquired 2,143,600 equity shares via share purchase agreemen

