Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Share Price

1.55
(0%)
Oct 23, 2017|03:27:01 PM

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

1.58

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

1.58

Day's Low

1.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

46.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.25

P/E

18.25

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Corporate Action

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:18 AM
Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.37%

Non-Promoter- 84.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

20.95

20.95

21.48

20.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.37

80.56

84.52

87.81

Net Worth

99.32

101.51

106

108.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.07

6.42

63.63

223.56

yoy growth (%)

-98.8

-89.89

-71.53

0.31

Raw materials

0

0

-24.44

-195.09

As % of sales

0

0

38.41

87.26

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.71

-1.64

-2.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.19

-3.65

-7.41

5.15

Depreciation

-3.3

-5.97

-8.17

-5.4

Tax paid

0

-0.23

4.13

-0.1

Working capital

-2.15

13.51

5.28

-16.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.8

-89.89

-71.53

0.31

Op profit growth

-285.88

-40.63

-73.74

6.47

EBIT growth

-24.42

-17.72

-136.15

0.5

Net profit growth

-43.67

18.42

-164.98

18.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0.74

9.01

105.77

279.36

246.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.74

9.01

105.77

279.36

246.47

Other Operating Income

0

0.67

0

0

0

Other Income

5

1.65

1.82

0

0.68

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

Summary

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches.The companys services include ICT and Multimedia in Private Schools, ICT solutions in government schools and Hardware, equipments and Software Product Sale. They are also specialized in providing IT infrastructure and imparting IT enabled education in schools of various boards. This includes setup of computer labs, Digital classroom solutions and Audio Visual solutions.Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd was incorporated on May 25, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Rathi Mercantile & Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates. In March 16, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rathi Mercantile Industries Ltd with effect from May 23, 1994.In October 24, 1994, the company came out with a public issue of 1,710,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and got their shares listed in Bombay, Calcutta and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.In June 1998, the Yash Birla Group acquired the controlling stake in the company from the Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates & group companies. They acquired 2,143,600 equity shares via share purchase agreemen
