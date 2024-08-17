SectorEducation
Open₹1.58
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹1.58
Day's Low₹1.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹46.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.25
P/E18.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
20.95
20.95
21.48
20.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
80.56
84.52
87.81
Net Worth
99.32
101.51
106
108.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.07
6.42
63.63
223.56
yoy growth (%)
-98.8
-89.89
-71.53
0.31
Raw materials
0
0
-24.44
-195.09
As % of sales
0
0
38.41
87.26
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.71
-1.64
-2.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.19
-3.65
-7.41
5.15
Depreciation
-3.3
-5.97
-8.17
-5.4
Tax paid
0
-0.23
4.13
-0.1
Working capital
-2.15
13.51
5.28
-16.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.8
-89.89
-71.53
0.31
Op profit growth
-285.88
-40.63
-73.74
6.47
EBIT growth
-24.42
-17.72
-136.15
0.5
Net profit growth
-43.67
18.42
-164.98
18.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0.74
9.01
105.77
279.36
246.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.74
9.01
105.77
279.36
246.47
Other Operating Income
0
0.67
0
0
0
Other Income
5
1.65
1.82
0
0.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
Summary
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches.The companys services include ICT and Multimedia in Private Schools, ICT solutions in government schools and Hardware, equipments and Software Product Sale. They are also specialized in providing IT infrastructure and imparting IT and IT enabled education in schools of various boards. This includes setup of computer labs, Digital classroom solutions and Audio Visual solutions.Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd was incorporated on May 25, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Rathi Mercantile & Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates. In March 16, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rathi Mercantile Industries Ltd with effect from May 23, 1994.In October 24, 1994, the company came out with a public issue of 1,710,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and got their shares listed in Bombay, Calcutta and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.In June 1998, the Yash Birla Group acquired the controlling stake in the company from the Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates & group companies. They acquired 2,143,600 equity shares via share purchase agreemen
