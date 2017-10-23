Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
20.95
20.95
21.48
20.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.37
80.56
84.52
87.81
Net Worth
99.32
101.51
106
108.76
Minority Interest
Debt
21.51
27.4
31.91
27.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.09
Total Liabilities
122.08
130.16
139.16
137.36
Fixed Assets
27.1
33.06
39
46.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.6
34.65
51.39
51.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.8
4.8
4.8
0.69
Networking Capital
53.95
56.58
42.79
37.76
Inventories
10.5
10.5
10.5
10.87
Inventory Days
49,927.37
596.18
60.22
17.74
Sundry Debtors
48.38
51.64
50.97
80.09
Debtor Days
2,30,046.31
2,932.11
292.37
130.75
Other Current Assets
44.47
43.08
58.96
20.73
Sundry Creditors
-43.98
-43.98
-43.98
-70.11
Creditor Days
2,09,124.36
2,497.17
252.27
114.46
Other Current Liabilities
-5.42
-4.66
-33.66
-3.81
Cash
1.62
1.07
1.17
0.91
Total Assets
122.07
130.16
139.15
137.37
