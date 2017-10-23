iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Key Ratios

1.55
(0%)
Oct 23, 2017

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.73

-91.48

-62.13

13.34

Op profit growth

551.42

-112.09

-73.91

26.91

EBIT growth

-70.73

1,318.25

-103.5

35.39

Net profit growth

-71.87

637.29

-110.16

55.21

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-492.1

-6.24

4.39

6.38

EBIT margin

-271.72

-76.78

-0.46

4.97

Net profit margin

-263.04

-77.35

-0.89

3.32

RoCE

-1.5

-4.62

-0.3

9.53

RoNW

-0.45

-1.55

-0.2

2.1

RoA

-0.36

-1.16

-0.14

1.59

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

4.4

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.54

-7.14

-3.77

1.53

Book value per share

50.92

51.64

55.13

55.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0.92

P/CEPS

-1.3

-0.38

-0.95

2.63

P/B

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.07

EV/EBIDTA

20.05

30.12

6.57

1.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.11

2.87

-79.54

-3.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

29,544.34

2,492.71

261.77

96.94

Inventory days

5,144.96

425.48

37.02

14.16

Creditor days

-3,790.19

-1,772.14

-220.86

-90.05

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

15.92

6.68

0.11

-3.18

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.24

0.3

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-5.43

-47.14

7.53

1.74

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.67

-7.74

-57.73

-86.74

Employee costs

-215.29

-25.36

-2.51

-1.42

Other costs

-309.13

-73.14

-35.35

-5.45

