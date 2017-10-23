Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.73
-91.48
-62.13
13.34
Op profit growth
551.42
-112.09
-73.91
26.91
EBIT growth
-70.73
1,318.25
-103.5
35.39
Net profit growth
-71.87
637.29
-110.16
55.21
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-492.1
-6.24
4.39
6.38
EBIT margin
-271.72
-76.78
-0.46
4.97
Net profit margin
-263.04
-77.35
-0.89
3.32
RoCE
-1.5
-4.62
-0.3
9.53
RoNW
-0.45
-1.55
-0.2
2.1
RoA
-0.36
-1.16
-0.14
1.59
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
4.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.54
-7.14
-3.77
1.53
Book value per share
50.92
51.64
55.13
55.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0.92
P/CEPS
-1.3
-0.38
-0.95
2.63
P/B
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.07
EV/EBIDTA
20.05
30.12
6.57
1.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.11
2.87
-79.54
-3.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
29,544.34
2,492.71
261.77
96.94
Inventory days
5,144.96
425.48
37.02
14.16
Creditor days
-3,790.19
-1,772.14
-220.86
-90.05
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
15.92
6.68
0.11
-3.18
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.24
0.3
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-5.43
-47.14
7.53
1.74
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.67
-7.74
-57.73
-86.74
Employee costs
-215.29
-25.36
-2.51
-1.42
Other costs
-309.13
-73.14
-35.35
-5.45
