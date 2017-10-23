iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.55
(0%)
Oct 23, 2017|03:27:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.07

6.42

63.63

223.56

yoy growth (%)

-98.8

-89.89

-71.53

0.31

Raw materials

0

0

-24.44

-195.09

As % of sales

0

0

38.41

87.26

Employee costs

-1.55

-1.71

-1.64

-2.89

As % of sales

2,026.8

26.72

2.59

1.29

Other costs

-2.27

-2.68

-34.13

-12.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,968.5

41.83

53.64

5.64

Operating profit

-3.75

2.02

3.4

12.96

OPM

-4,895.3

31.44

5.35

5.8

Depreciation

-3.3

-5.97

-8.17

-5.4

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.92

-4.09

-4.04

Other income

4.99

1.21

1.44

1.63

Profit before tax

-2.19

-3.65

-7.41

5.15

Taxes

0

-0.23

4.13

-0.1

Tax rate

0

6.31

-55.73

-1.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.19

-3.88

-3.28

5.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.19

-3.88

-3.28

5.05

yoy growth (%)

-43.67

18.42

-164.98

18.64

NPM

-2,853.58

-60.49

-5.16

2.26

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.