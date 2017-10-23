Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.07
6.42
63.63
223.56
yoy growth (%)
-98.8
-89.89
-71.53
0.31
Raw materials
0
0
-24.44
-195.09
As % of sales
0
0
38.41
87.26
Employee costs
-1.55
-1.71
-1.64
-2.89
As % of sales
2,026.8
26.72
2.59
1.29
Other costs
-2.27
-2.68
-34.13
-12.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,968.5
41.83
53.64
5.64
Operating profit
-3.75
2.02
3.4
12.96
OPM
-4,895.3
31.44
5.35
5.8
Depreciation
-3.3
-5.97
-8.17
-5.4
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.92
-4.09
-4.04
Other income
4.99
1.21
1.44
1.63
Profit before tax
-2.19
-3.65
-7.41
5.15
Taxes
0
-0.23
4.13
-0.1
Tax rate
0
6.31
-55.73
-1.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.19
-3.88
-3.28
5.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.19
-3.88
-3.28
5.05
yoy growth (%)
-43.67
18.42
-164.98
18.64
NPM
-2,853.58
-60.49
-5.16
2.26
