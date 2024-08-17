Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2011
Gross Sales
59.34
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
59.34
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.13
Total Income
59.47
Total Expenditure
56.13
PBIDT
3.34
Interest
0.43
PBDT
2.91
Depreciation
0.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
20.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,55,48,640
Public Shareholding (%)
74.23
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
53,96,997
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
25.77
PBIDTM(%)
5.62
PBDTM(%)
4.9
PATM(%)
3.23
