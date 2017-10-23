Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2.19
-3.65
-7.41
5.15
Depreciation
-3.3
-5.97
-8.17
-5.4
Tax paid
0
-0.23
4.13
-0.1
Working capital
-2.15
13.51
5.28
-16.37
Other operating items
Operating
-7.64
3.64
-6.17
-16.71
Capital expenditure
-5.7
0.59
12.61
-0.25
Free cash flow
-13.34
4.24
6.43
-16.96
Equity raised
161.12
169.49
176.14
165.5
Investing
-0.04
-16.74
-0.25
8.84
Financing
12.65
26.71
26.42
10.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
160.37
183.71
208.73
167.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.