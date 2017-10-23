iifl-logo-icon 1
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.55
(0%)
Oct 23, 2017|03:27:01 PM

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2.19

-3.65

-7.41

5.15

Depreciation

-3.3

-5.97

-8.17

-5.4

Tax paid

0

-0.23

4.13

-0.1

Working capital

-2.15

13.51

5.28

-16.37

Other operating items

Operating

-7.64

3.64

-6.17

-16.71

Capital expenditure

-5.7

0.59

12.61

-0.25

Free cash flow

-13.34

4.24

6.43

-16.96

Equity raised

161.12

169.49

176.14

165.5

Investing

-0.04

-16.74

-0.25

8.84

Financing

12.65

26.71

26.42

10.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

160.37

183.71

208.73

167.41

QUICKLINKS FOR Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

