Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Summary

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches.The companys services include ICT and Multimedia in Private Schools, ICT solutions in government schools and Hardware, equipments and Software Product Sale. They are also specialized in providing IT infrastructure and imparting IT and IT enabled education in schools of various boards. This includes setup of computer labs, Digital classroom solutions and Audio Visual solutions.Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd was incorporated on May 25, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Rathi Mercantile & Management Services Pvt Ltd. The company was established by Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates. In March 16, 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Rathi Mercantile Industries Ltd with effect from May 23, 1994.In October 24, 1994, the company came out with a public issue of 1,710,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and got their shares listed in Bombay, Calcutta and Ahmedabad Stock Exchanges.In June 1998, the Yash Birla Group acquired the controlling stake in the company from the Shyamsunder Rathi and his associates & group companies. They acquired 2,143,600 equity shares via share purchase agreement dated January 27, 1998 and acquired further 20% of share capital through an open offer.In September 2000, the company diversified into the present business and inserted a Object clause in the Memorandum of the company. In February 2002, the company was renamed as Shloka Infotech Ltd. In June 1, 2002, the company received first ICT Contract of school for the period of 4 years. In June 2006, the company was awarded ISO 9001:2000 certificate. In June 2008, six companies namely Shloka Academy Pvt Ltd, Shloka Finance Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Shloka Graphics Pvt Ltd, Shloka Peripheral Pvt Ltd, Shloka Publications Pvt Ltd and Shloka Software Pvt Ltd were merged with the company. In December 28, 2008, the name of the company was changed from Shloka Infotech Ltd to Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.In April 2009, the company entered into a joint venture agreement (51% stake for YBG) with Pune based Vision India Software Exports Pvt Ltd to bid and execute various tender projects of Central Government of India and various State Governments in the field of Computer Education, Education through computers, and facilitate the supply of various hardware and equipments and provide hardware solutions, teacher training and various allied services of similar nature on BOO/ BOOT basis. In September 29, 2009, the company was awarded ISO9000:2008 certificate.The company plans to expand the capacities of existing products of the company, namely Diesel Genset, Multi Purpose Engine, Alternators and Fuel Tank. Also, they plan to set up a new plant for manufacturing LPG/ CNG Gensets, Inverter, Engines and Accoustic Hoods.