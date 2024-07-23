<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF BOMBAY SWADESHI STORES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BOMBAY SWADESHI STORES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standard under section 133 of the Act read with the rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw your attention to Note no. 25(B) of the financial statements where the company has pending litigation involving one of its retail stores, MG Road, Pune where the High Court has passed an interim order as on 23.07.2024 instructing the company to deposit arrears amounting to 5,50,000 per month for the period commencing from the date of decree i.e. 06.01.2015 to 24.11.2022, which is to be deposited before the Trial Court. The company has challenged the aforesaid interim order in the Supreme Court by filing Special Leave Petition.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standard financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materiality inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materiality misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate "^accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures,

and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "ANNEXURE A" a statement on the matters specified in Clauses 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, statement of Profit and Loss Account and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report is in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) The company has not declared or paid any dividend in the current year.

h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note 25 of Notes to the financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long - term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable loses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented

that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested any funds (either from the borrowed funds or share premium or any other source or kinds of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv (a) and iv(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. Based on our examination which included

test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been implemented and is operating effectively henceforth throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For BANSHI JAIN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.100990W R.B. Golecha Partner Place: MUMBAI Membership No. 035348 Date: 20/08/2024 UDIN: 24035348BKDQCK8678

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The company has maintaining proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company have been physicaNy verified by the management at reasonable intervals in a phased manner so as to generally cover all the assets once in three years. As informed to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification wherever reconciliation has been carried out. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification program adopted by the Company is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) There is no immovable property (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), held by the Company and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year ended March 31, 2024 and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the unit for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

ii. (a) The inventory have been physically verified by

the management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any fresh working capital facility more than 5 crores from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The company is not required to file quarterly returns or statements with banks or financial institutions and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not provided security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, Clause 3 (iii) (a), 3(iii) (b), 3(iii) (c), 3(iii) (d), 3(iii) (e) and 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans and investments. Further, as no guarantees/security has been given towards the parties specified in section 185 clause with regard to these matters are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public.

Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the books and records as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, professional tax, income-tax and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, professional tax, income-tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company, there are no dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. The dues of service tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amounts involved () Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise and Service Tax Service Tax 1,45,897 2008-09, 2010-11 Supreme Court

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) In our opinion, the Company has not taken any

loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government. Hence reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiary, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable

x. (a) The Company not raised moneys by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of books and records the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the

information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No case or report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been committed to be filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xii) (a), 3 (xii) (b) and 3 (xii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 138 of the Act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certif?cate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision of section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xx) (a) and Clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd. (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the flnancial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Interna! Financia! Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal flnancial controls based on the internal control over flnancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal flnancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efflcient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable flnancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal flnancial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal flnancial controls system over flnancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the flnancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufflcient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal flnancial controls system over flnancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of flnancial reporting and the preparation of flnancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal flnancial control over flnancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: -

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of flnancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the flnancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal flnancial controls over flnancial reporting, including the possibility

of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial Controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024,

based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.