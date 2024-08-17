Summary

Bombay Swadeshi Stores (BSSL), the retailer which owns and operates 3 retail outlets in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Bangalore either in the name of The Bombay Store or Urban Living. The company also have presence in the diversified activities of Money Changing and Travel Agency Business. In this regard it operates separate branches in Mumbai and Pune. This Mumbai headquatered company is now guided by its chairman Milan B Dalal and the Managing Director Asim B Dalal.In 1994-95, BSSL acquired Gifts and Things from its previous owners and has been running it under the aegis of the company. As a part of its future plan, the company is now diversifying into other areas such as designing and consultancy services. In the same year that is 1994-95, the company has consolidated 6 lac equity shares of Rs 5 each into 3 lac shares of Rs 10 each.Pongal Trading Company, the subsidiary of BSSL, wherein it holds 93.46% of the equity is in the business of Retailing and Interior Decoration. It is in the process of negotiating a distribution tieup.The company has redeemed the 15% Redeemable NC Preference shares of Rs.100 each during the year 2000-01.

Read More