Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Share Price

129
(4.88%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

120

Prev. Close

123

Turnover(Lac.)

41.83

Day's High

129.1

Day's Low

120

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

33.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.86

P/E

6.42

EPS

20.08

Divi. Yield

0

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Corporate Action

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.63

5.71

-3.08

2.02

Net Worth

16.62

6.7

-2.09

3.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

28.11

23.13

yoy growth (%)

21.52

80.07

Raw materials

-15.99

-21.18

As % of sales

56.88

91.57

Employee costs

-3.07

-1.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.04

-3

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.16

Tax paid

0.01

-0.02

Working capital

-1.5

5.05

0.39

-15.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.52

80.07

Op profit growth

-110.69

-388.8

EBIT growth

-117.14

-314.14

Net profit growth

-99.18

-4,024.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

24.7

23.68

24.44

28.83

27.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.7

23.68

24.44

28.83

27.72

Other Operating Income

1.05

0.95

0.73

0.59

0.83

Other Income

0.09

0.02

0

0

0

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MANJRI ADITYA CHANDAK

Director

MADHU ABHAY CHANDAK

Director

Jyoti V Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd

Summary

Bombay Swadeshi Stores (BSSL), the retailer which owns and operates 3 retail outlets in Mumbai and one each in Pune and Bangalore either in the name of The Bombay Store or Urban Living. The company also have presence in the diversified activities of Money Changing and Travel Agency Business. In this regard it operates separate branches in Mumbai and Pune. This Mumbai headquatered company is now guided by its chairman Milan B Dalal and the Managing Director Asim B Dalal.In 1994-95, BSSL acquired Gifts and Things from its previous owners and has been running it under the aegis of the company. As a part of its future plan, the company is now diversifying into other areas such as designing and consultancy services. In the same year that is 1994-95, the company has consolidated 6 lac equity shares of Rs 5 each into 3 lac shares of Rs 10 each.Pongal Trading Company, the subsidiary of BSSL, wherein it holds 93.46% of the equity is in the business of Retailing and Interior Decoration. It is in the process of negotiating a distribution tieup.The company has redeemed the 15% Redeemable NC Preference shares of Rs.100 each during the year 2000-01.
