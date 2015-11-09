iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

28.11

23.13

yoy growth (%)

21.52

80.07

Raw materials

-15.99

-21.18

As % of sales

56.88

91.57

Employee costs

-3.07

-1.83

As % of sales

10.94

7.95

Other costs

-8.77

-2.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.22

11.21

Operating profit

0.26

-2.48

OPM

0.94

-10.73

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.16

Interest expense

-0.43

-0.73

Other income

0.27

0.38

Profit before tax

-0.04

-3

Taxes

0.01

-0.02

Tax rate

-34.86

0.85

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

-3.03

Exceptional items

0

-0.54

Net profit

-0.02

-3.57

yoy growth (%)

-99.18

-4,024.48

NPM

-0.1

-15.44

