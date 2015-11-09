Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
28.11
23.13
yoy growth (%)
21.52
80.07
Raw materials
-15.99
-21.18
As % of sales
56.88
91.57
Employee costs
-3.07
-1.83
As % of sales
10.94
7.95
Other costs
-8.77
-2.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.22
11.21
Operating profit
0.26
-2.48
OPM
0.94
-10.73
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.16
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.73
Other income
0.27
0.38
Profit before tax
-0.04
-3
Taxes
0.01
-0.02
Tax rate
-34.86
0.85
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-3.03
Exceptional items
0
-0.54
Net profit
-0.02
-3.57
yoy growth (%)
-99.18
-4,024.48
NPM
-0.1
-15.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.