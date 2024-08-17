iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Half Yearly Results

129
(4.88%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010

Gross Sales

14.63

14.19

15.4

12.32

13.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.63

14.19

15.4

12.32

13.9

Other Operating Income

0.42

0.17

0.58

0.25

0.55

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

15.05

14.36

15.98

12.59

14.45

Total Expenditure

15.98

13.46

15.02

11.72

13.12

PBIDT

-0.93

0.91

0.96

0.86

1.33

Interest

0.49

0.36

0.3

0.28

0.21

PBDT

-1.42

0.55

0.66

0.57

1.12

Depreciation

0.47

0.37

0.39

0.33

0.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.04

0.03

0.12

0.02

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.85

0.14

0.15

0.21

0.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.85

0.14

0.15

0.21

0.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.85

0.14

0.15

0.21

0.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.28

0.3

0.43

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

25,34,890

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

47.67

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

25,85,110

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

52.33

PBIDTM(%)

-6.35

6.4

6.23

6.97

9.56

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-12.64

0.98

0.97

1.78

2.66

