Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
14.63
14.19
15.4
12.32
13.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.63
14.19
15.4
12.32
13.9
Other Operating Income
0.42
0.17
0.58
0.25
0.55
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
15.05
14.36
15.98
12.59
14.45
Total Expenditure
15.98
13.46
15.02
11.72
13.12
PBIDT
-0.93
0.91
0.96
0.86
1.33
Interest
0.49
0.36
0.3
0.28
0.21
PBDT
-1.42
0.55
0.66
0.57
1.12
Depreciation
0.47
0.37
0.39
0.33
0.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.04
0.03
0.12
0.02
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.85
0.14
0.15
0.21
0.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.85
0.14
0.15
0.21
0.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.85
0.14
0.15
0.21
0.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.28
0.3
0.43
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
25,34,890
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
47.67
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
25,85,110
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
52.33
PBIDTM(%)
-6.35
6.4
6.23
6.97
9.56
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-12.64
0.98
0.97
1.78
2.66
