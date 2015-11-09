Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.99
-23.1
48.16
4.28
Op profit growth
-327.12
-64.87
735.05
-180.76
EBIT growth
-416.98
-68.59
3,088.33
-112.1
Net profit growth
-281.58
-71.85
217.65
133.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.24
-5.82
-12.74
-2.26
EBIT margin
13.01
-4.43
-10.85
-0.5
Net profit margin
10.04
-5.97
-16.31
-7.61
RoCE
37.81
-13.12
-26.27
-0.64
RoNW
-40.79
14.58
-157.12
-8.75
RoA
7.29
-4.41
-9.86
-2.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.85
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.48
-4.03
-13.3
-5.25
Book value per share
-0.04
-7.53
-4.12
7.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-15.31
P/B
10.09
EV/EBIDTA
90.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.5
-0.91
0.49
0.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.62
2.01
6.08
13.44
Inventory days
78.96
114.07
189.5
396.71
Creditor days
-26.07
-45.65
-77.89
-164.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.54
2.78
3.37
0.07
Net debt / equity
-466.5
-2.95
-6.26
3.45
Net debt / op. profit
2.5
-6.71
-2.74
-24.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.67
-62.08
-82.72
-54.98
Employee costs
-12.17
-10.94
-8.41
-14.97
Other costs
-21.9
-32.79
-21.6
-32.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.