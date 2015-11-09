iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd Key Ratios

129
(4.88%)
Nov 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.99

-23.1

48.16

4.28

Op profit growth

-327.12

-64.87

735.05

-180.76

EBIT growth

-416.98

-68.59

3,088.33

-112.1

Net profit growth

-281.58

-71.85

217.65

133.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.24

-5.82

-12.74

-2.26

EBIT margin

13.01

-4.43

-10.85

-0.5

Net profit margin

10.04

-5.97

-16.31

-7.61

RoCE

37.81

-13.12

-26.27

-0.64

RoNW

-40.79

14.58

-157.12

-8.75

RoA

7.29

-4.41

-9.86

-2.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.85

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.48

-4.03

-13.3

-5.25

Book value per share

-0.04

-7.53

-4.12

7.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-15.31

P/B

10.09

EV/EBIDTA

90.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.5

-0.91

0.49

0.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.62

2.01

6.08

13.44

Inventory days

78.96

114.07

189.5

396.71

Creditor days

-26.07

-45.65

-77.89

-164.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.54

2.78

3.37

0.07

Net debt / equity

-466.5

-2.95

-6.26

3.45

Net debt / op. profit

2.5

-6.71

-2.74

-24.34

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.67

-62.08

-82.72

-54.98

Employee costs

-12.17

-10.94

-8.41

-14.97

Other costs

-21.9

-32.79

-21.6

-32.29

Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Swadeshi Stores Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.