To

The Members of,

Boston Leasing and Finance Limited

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of Boston Leasing and Finance Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as the standalone financial statements) .

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

2. Management_fs Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in the section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

3. Auditor_fs Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedure that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentations of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

4. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2015 we give in the (Annexure-A) a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B; and

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordance to the explanation given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For, S. D. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 137193W) Date: 29th May, 2019 Shaishav D. Mehta Place: Ahmedabad Partner M.No.: 032891

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 5(i) under the heading of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date.

1. In respect of Fixed Assets

The Company does not own or lease any fixed assets. As such, reporting requirements under this para are not applicable for the reporting period. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment including capital working progress.

2 The Company has not granted loans to parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. As such reporting requirements under this para are not applicable for the reporting period.

3 In respect of loan, the provisions of section 185 and 186 have been complied with. There are no loans to directors; there are no investments, guarantees and securities requiring compliance u/s 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4 During the year, the company has not accepted any deposits from public.

5 Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

6 In respect of Statutory Dues: a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed dues, payable in respect of above as at 31st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account and record, No disputed dues were outstanding as on 31/03/2019.

7 As the Company has not availed any term loan the question of purpose and application does not arise.

8 To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us money raised by preferential allotment where applied for the purpose for which those were raised.

9 To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

10 The Company has not paid or provided managerial remuneration under section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, the provision of paragraph 3(xi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11 The company is not a Nidhi company. As such The Nidhi rules, 2014 are not applicable.

12 All transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

13 The company has not made any preferential allotment or Private placement of shares of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

14 The company has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with it.

15 Company is not required to be registered u/s. 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

For, S. D. Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants (Registration No. 137193W) Date: 29th May, 2019 Shaishav D. Mehta Place: Ahmedabad Partner M. No.: 032891

Annexure-B to Independent Auditors_f Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Boston Leasing and Finance Limited (the Company) as of 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.