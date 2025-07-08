iifl-logo
Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price Live

3.3
(0.00%)
May 9, 2022|11:46:41 AM

  • Open3.3
  • Day's High3.3
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.3
  • Day's Low3.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E12.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.62
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

3.3

Prev. Close

3.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

3.3

Day's Low

3.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.28

P/E

12.22

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.9

6.9

6.9

6.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.27

0.27

0.22

0.25

Net Worth

7.17

7.17

7.12

7.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.66

0.52

-0.04

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Anil Thakkar

Additional Director

Roshaniben Vania

Additional Director

Ami Namankumar Shah

Additional Director

Naman Shah

Company Secretary

Tejal Maheshkumar Varde

Registered Office

E-803 Titanium City Centre,

Nr Sachin Tower Anand Nagar Rd,

Gujarat - 360015

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: bostonleasing99@gmail.com

Registrar Office

203 Shangoilla,

Aricade, Shyam Cross RD,

Ahmedabad

Tel: 91-6354814518

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd was incorporated on 3 December 1984. The Company provides leasing and advisory services in areas of finance and investment. Leasing is a powerful product to provide Small ...
Reports by Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹2.28 Cr. as of 09 May ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd is 12.22 and 0.31 as of 09 May ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 May ‘22

What is the CAGR of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -24.72%, 3 Years at -31.57%, 1 Year at 2.48%, 6 Month at 7.49%, 3 Month at 7.84% and 1 Month at 8.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

