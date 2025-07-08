Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd was incorporated on 3 December 1984. The Company provides leasing and advisory services in areas of finance and investment. Leasing is a powerful product to provide Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with much needed term-financing to invest in productive and logistic equipment. The company enables SMEs to leverage an initial cash deposit with the inherent value of the asset being purchased acting as collateral. It isparticularly effective in emerging economies where SMEs provide strong growth and employment opportunities, but lack access to term financing due to a limited development of capital markets and banking sector. Leasing is a form of access to finance, and is a contract between two parties where one party (the Lessor) provides an asset for use to another party (the lessee) for specific period of time in return for specified payments. Leasing is based on the proposition that income is earned through the use of assets rather than from their ownership, focusing on the lessees ability to generate cash flow from business operations to service the lease payment.