Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.9
6.9
6.9
6.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.27
0.27
0.22
0.25
Net Worth
7.17
7.17
7.12
7.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.4
0.34
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.6
7.57
7.46
7.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.26
-0.31
7.45
7.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.01
7.55
7.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.26
-0.23
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.09
-0.1
-0.06
Cash
0.02
0.73
0
0
Total Assets
-0.24
0.42
7.45
7.59
No Record Found
