Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.66
0.52
-0.04
-0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-0.66
0.52
-0.04
-0.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.66
0.52
-0.04
-0.03
Equity raised
0.54
0.49
0.47
0.48
Investing
0
0
-0.29
0
Financing
0.83
0.74
0.79
0.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.71
1.75
0.93
0.9
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.