Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1990,Brahmanand Himghar Limited is engaged in the cold storage business. It has set up a 14,000 metric ton cold storage in Midnapore district for preservation of potatoes. The Company has also set up another 4,100 metric ton cold storage unit in Tamolia in the state of Jharkhand. Its plants are located in Midnapore, West Bengal, and Seraikela, Jharkhand. As of March 31,2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 18,100 million tons.