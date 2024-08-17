iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Share Price

4.08
(-4.90%)
Feb 28, 2017|12:16:31 PM

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.08

Prev. Close

4.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

4.08

Day's Low

4.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.62

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.71

P/E

3.32

EPS

1.23

Divi. Yield

0

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Dec-2016Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.62%

Non-Promoter- 62.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.28

9.46

4.74

4.38

Net Worth

16.28

16.46

11.74

11.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.28

0.96

2.92

2.36

yoy growth (%)

-70.87

-67.15

23.84

15.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.22

-0.27

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.35

0.44

0.54

Depreciation

0

-0.18

-0.16

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.2

-1.26

-0.08

-0.17

Working capital

-5.82

-3.27

2.3

-1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.87

-67.15

23.84

15.13

Op profit growth

-6.95

-85.14

45.81

7.72

EBIT growth

1,814.43

-98.91

-0.04

64.89

Net profit growth

-103.82

1,211.04

-2.53

80.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2.36

Other Operating Income

0.5

Other Income

0

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brahmanand Himghar Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Shalini Kumari Agarwal

Independent Director

Jyoti Khare

Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Vinay Agarwal

Director

Rajendra Kumar Agrawal

Independent Director

Mukesh Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brahmanand Himghar Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990,Brahmanand Himghar Limited is engaged in the cold storage business. It has set up a 14,000 metric ton cold storage in Midnapore district for preservation of potatoes. The Company has also set up another 4,100 metric ton cold storage unit in Tamolia in the state of Jharkhand. Its plants are located in Midnapore, West Bengal, and Seraikela, Jharkhand. As of March 31,2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 18,100 million tons.
