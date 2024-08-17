Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹4.08
Prev. Close₹4.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹4.08
Day's Low₹4.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.62
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.71
P/E3.32
EPS1.23
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.28
9.46
4.74
4.38
Net Worth
16.28
16.46
11.74
11.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.28
0.96
2.92
2.36
yoy growth (%)
-70.87
-67.15
23.84
15.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.22
-0.27
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.44
0.54
Depreciation
0
-0.18
-0.16
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.2
-1.26
-0.08
-0.17
Working capital
-5.82
-3.27
2.3
-1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.87
-67.15
23.84
15.13
Op profit growth
-6.95
-85.14
45.81
7.72
EBIT growth
1,814.43
-98.91
-0.04
64.89
Net profit growth
-103.82
1,211.04
-2.53
80.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.36
Other Operating Income
0.5
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Shalini Kumari Agarwal
Independent Director
Jyoti Khare
Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Vinay Agarwal
Director
Rajendra Kumar Agrawal
Independent Director
Mukesh Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brahmanand Himghar Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990,Brahmanand Himghar Limited is engaged in the cold storage business. It has set up a 14,000 metric ton cold storage in Midnapore district for preservation of potatoes. The Company has also set up another 4,100 metric ton cold storage unit in Tamolia in the state of Jharkhand. Its plants are located in Midnapore, West Bengal, and Seraikela, Jharkhand. As of March 31,2011, the Company had an installed capacity of 18,100 million tons.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.