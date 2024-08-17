Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2.36
Other Operating Income
0.5
Other Income
0
Total Income
2.85
Total Expenditure
1.52
PBIDT
1.33
Interest
0.58
PBDT
0.74
Depreciation
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.17
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
85,35,634
Public Shareholding (%)
60.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
54,66,066
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
39.04
PBIDTM(%)
56.11
PBDTM(%)
31.22
PATM(%)
14.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.