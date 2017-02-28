iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.08
(-4.90%)
Feb 28, 2017|12:16:31 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Brahmanand Himghar Ltd

Brahmanand Himghar Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.35

0.44

0.54

Depreciation

0

-0.18

-0.16

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.2

-1.26

-0.08

-0.17

Working capital

-5.82

-3.27

2.3

-1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-5.98

-5.06

2.49

-1.13

Capital expenditure

0

-3.92

2.89

0.04

Free cash flow

-5.98

-8.98

5.38

-1.08

Equity raised

18.92

9.48

8.76

8.02

Investing

4.61

-0.31

3.63

1.32

Financing

-1.63

-5.16

2.47

1.57

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.91

-4.97

20.24

9.82

