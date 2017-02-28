Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.44
0.54
Depreciation
0
-0.18
-0.16
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.2
-1.26
-0.08
-0.17
Working capital
-5.82
-3.27
2.3
-1.3
Other operating items
Operating
-5.98
-5.06
2.49
-1.13
Capital expenditure
0
-3.92
2.89
0.04
Free cash flow
-5.98
-8.98
5.38
-1.08
Equity raised
18.92
9.48
8.76
8.02
Investing
4.61
-0.31
3.63
1.32
Financing
-1.63
-5.16
2.47
1.57
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.91
-4.97
20.24
9.82
