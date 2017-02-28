Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.28
0.96
2.92
2.36
yoy growth (%)
-70.87
-67.15
23.84
15.13
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.22
-0.27
-0.26
As % of sales
15.99
23.03
9.48
10.99
Other costs
-0.06
-0.56
-1.43
-1.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.1
58.21
49.05
53.79
Operating profit
0.16
0.18
1.21
0.83
OPM
59.89
18.74
41.45
35.21
Depreciation
0
-0.18
-0.16
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.2
-0.36
-0.68
-0.58
Other income
0.06
0.01
0.07
0.49
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.35
0.44
0.54
Taxes
-0.2
-1.26
-0.08
-0.17
Tax rate
-611.2
359.05
-18.66
-31.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-1.61
0.35
0.36
Exceptional items
-0.01
6.33
0
0
Net profit
-0.18
4.71
0.35
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-103.82
1,211.04
-2.53
80.53
NPM
-64.43
490.41
12.28
15.6
