Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.08
(-4.90%)
Feb 28, 2017|12:16:31 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.28

0.96

2.92

2.36

yoy growth (%)

-70.87

-67.15

23.84

15.13

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.22

-0.27

-0.26

As % of sales

15.99

23.03

9.48

10.99

Other costs

-0.06

-0.56

-1.43

-1.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.1

58.21

49.05

53.79

Operating profit

0.16

0.18

1.21

0.83

OPM

59.89

18.74

41.45

35.21

Depreciation

0

-0.18

-0.16

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.2

-0.36

-0.68

-0.58

Other income

0.06

0.01

0.07

0.49

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.35

0.44

0.54

Taxes

-0.2

-1.26

-0.08

-0.17

Tax rate

-611.2

359.05

-18.66

-31.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-1.61

0.35

0.36

Exceptional items

-0.01

6.33

0

0

Net profit

-0.18

4.71

0.35

0.36

yoy growth (%)

-103.82

1,211.04

-2.53

80.53

NPM

-64.43

490.41

12.28

15.6

