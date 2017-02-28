Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.87
-67.15
23.84
Op profit growth
-7.16
-85.14
45.85
EBIT growth
2,227.15
-98.91
2.16
Net profit growth
-102.68
1,212.21
4.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
59.76
18.74
41.45
35.2
EBIT margin
101.93
1.27
38.51
46.68
Net profit margin
-45.31
490.85
12.28
14.57
RoCE
1.55
0.06
6.23
RoNW
-0.19
8.37
0.77
RoA
-0.17
6.12
0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
3.37
0.26
0.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.09
3.24
0.14
0.08
Book value per share
11.64
11.75
8.38
8.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.08
38.84
9
P/CEPS
1.13
71.99
26.19
P/B
0.31
1.2
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
39.06
16.96
6.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-242.67
359.05
-18.66
-33.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.41
-0.03
-1.64
-1.87
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.15
0.66
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
5.49
13.91
6.39
6.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-15.99
-23.03
-9.48
-10.99
Other costs
-24.24
-58.21
-49.05
-53.8
