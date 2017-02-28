iifl-logo-icon 1
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Key Ratios

4.08
(-4.90%)
Feb 28, 2017|12:16:31 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Brahmanand Himghar Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.87

-67.15

23.84

Op profit growth

-7.16

-85.14

45.85

EBIT growth

2,227.15

-98.91

2.16

Net profit growth

-102.68

1,212.21

4.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

59.76

18.74

41.45

35.2

EBIT margin

101.93

1.27

38.51

46.68

Net profit margin

-45.31

490.85

12.28

14.57

RoCE

1.55

0.06

6.23

RoNW

-0.19

8.37

0.77

RoA

-0.17

6.12

0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

3.37

0.26

0.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

3.24

0.14

0.08

Book value per share

11.64

11.75

8.38

8.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.08

38.84

9

P/CEPS

1.13

71.99

26.19

P/B

0.31

1.2

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

39.06

16.96

6.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-242.67

359.05

-18.66

-33.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.41

-0.03

-1.64

-1.87

Net debt / equity

0.05

0.15

0.66

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

5.49

13.91

6.39

6.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-15.99

-23.03

-9.48

-10.99

Other costs

-24.24

-58.21

-49.05

-53.8

