Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Balance Sheet

4.08
(-4.90%)
Feb 28, 2017|12:16:31 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Brahmanand Himghar Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.28

9.46

4.74

4.38

Net Worth

16.28

16.46

11.74

11.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0.99

2.62

7.78

5.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.27

19.08

19.52

16.69

Fixed Assets

3.92

3.92

4.78

2.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

13.64

9.03

9.34

5.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0

0.03

Networking Capital

-0.64

5.98

5.37

8.86

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

7.52

7.39

5.82

8.98

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-8.17

-1.41

-0.45

-0.12

Cash

0.33

0.11

0.01

0.05

Total Assets

17.27

19.07

19.5

16.7

