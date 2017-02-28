Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.28
9.46
4.74
4.38
Net Worth
16.28
16.46
11.74
11.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0.99
2.62
7.78
5.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.27
19.08
19.52
16.69
Fixed Assets
3.92
3.92
4.78
2.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.64
9.03
9.34
5.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0
0.03
Networking Capital
-0.64
5.98
5.37
8.86
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
7.52
7.39
5.82
8.98
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-8.17
-1.41
-0.45
-0.12
Cash
0.33
0.11
0.01
0.05
Total Assets
17.27
19.07
19.5
16.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.