Brahmanand Himghar Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

BRAHMANAND HIMGHAR LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. FINANCIAL RESULTS 31.03.2011 31.03.2010 Profit for the year ended 12,73,729.98 12,01,006.98 Less: Provision for Taxation Current Tax 4,76,830.00 4,89,743.00 Tax for earlier year 32,823.00 - Deferred Tax (Assets) (64,968.42) 28,685.52 8,29,045.31 6,82,578.46 Add: Profit B/F from previous year 2,35,72,682.19 2,28,90,103.73 Balance C/F to Balance Sheet 2,44,01,727.50 2,35,72,682.19 CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGICAL ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO: Details of energy conservation is not applicable to the Company, no technology has been absorbed or imported by the Company and Foreign Exchange Earning & Outgo is NIL.