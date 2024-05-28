To the Members of Brilliant Portfolios Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Brilliant Portfolios Limited, (the "company") which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flows Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits and other comprehensive income, its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. We based on the work we have performed, determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion & Analysis, Boards Report including annexure thereto, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management & Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 197(16) of the Act in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. 4. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

5. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

6. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only with effect from 1 April, 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024.

For Sanjeev Bhargava & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No.: 003724N V K. Gupta (Partner) M. No. – 081647 UDIN – 24081647BKHCVT7651 Place: New Delhi Date: 28/05/2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Brilliant Portfolios Limited

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by me and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by me in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) No intangible assets are held by the Company.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) No immovable properties are owned by the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) As explained to us, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of inventory which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, inventory have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

iii) a) The principle business of Company is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances are not prejudicial to the companys interest. The company has not made any investments and not provided / given any guarantee and security.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans given.

3 3 e) The Principle business of Company is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) is not applicable

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except as follows:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on Demand(A) 2,29,400 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) 2,29,400 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company had not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 or made investment as per provisions of section 186. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) The Provisions of the section 73 to 76 and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended), are not applicable to the Company being an non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (‘the RBI) and also the Company has not accepted any deposits from public or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed depositwithin the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi) On the basis of available information and explanation provided to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 dated December 31, 2014 (as amended from time to time) to the current operations carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) Order are not applicable.

vii) a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues and other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. Further there were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues and other statutory dues as on 31/03/2024 on account of dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable. ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has neither taken/repaid any term loans during the year covered by our audit.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi) a) As per the information and explanations given to us and as verified by us, there were no frauds on or by the Company which have not been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a)According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act, which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors during the year for the period up to 31st March 2024.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them and accordingly provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the company.

xvi) a)The Company has obtained registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

3 b) During the year, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Further, Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The company is not part of any group and is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the financial nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and We neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) The Company is not required to spent any expenditure by way of corporate social responsibilities u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (xx) (a) & (b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Sanjeev Bhargava & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No.: 003724N V K. Gupta ( Partner) M. No. – 081647 UDIN – 24081647BKHCVT7651 Place: New Delhi Date: 28/05/2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Brilliant Portfolios Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under the ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Brilliant Portfolios Limited("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities includes design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note")issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedure to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide a reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that the transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.