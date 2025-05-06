Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹7.32
Prev. Close₹6.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.11
Day's High₹7.32
Day's Low₹7.32
52 Week's High₹7.32
52 Week's Low₹7.32
Book Value₹28.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.27
P/E6
EPS1.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.64
5.14
4.67
4.36
Net Worth
8.74
8.24
7.77
7.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.39
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
973.61
-92.8
Raw materials
0
0
-0.29
0
As % of sales
0
0
73.32
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.11
-0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.75
5.87
-0.04
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
973.61
-92.8
Op profit growth
0
-100
-117.01
-148.02
EBIT growth
0
-100
-152.34
-140.65
Net profit growth
0
-100
-45.65
-6,325.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,640.2
|36.48
|5,36,926.78
|3,940.44
|0.65
|15,486.39
|1,416.02
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,970.3
|201.88
|3,14,590.33
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.43
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
248.1
|288.49
|1,57,624.98
|97.14
|0.2
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
116.5
|23.39
|1,52,248.09
|1,681.87
|0.69
|6,723.9
|40.3
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
386.25
|7.78
|1,27,466.43
|4,154.92
|3.5
|13,043.69
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
RAGHU NANDAN ARORA
Managing director
RAVI JAIN
Non Executive Director
BHUVNESH KUMAR SHARMA
CFO & Company Secretary
Ashish
Independent Director
Shruti Das
Independent Director
Rameshwar Dayal Sharma
Reports by Brilliant Portfolios Ltd
Summary
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is a Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC i.e. Non-Deposit taking NBFC with assets less than Rs.100 Crores. The Company was incorporated in February 21, 1994 and is engaged mainly in the business of investing in shares and offering loans.
Read More
The Brilliant Portfolios Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is ₹2.27 Cr. as of 02 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is 6 and 0.25 as of 02 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brilliant Portfolios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is ₹7.32 and ₹7.32 as of 02 May ‘25
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.77%, 3 Years at 1.50%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
