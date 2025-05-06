iifl-logo
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Share Price

7.32
(4.87%)
May 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open7.32
  • Day's High7.32
  • 52 Wk High7.32
  • Prev. Close6.98
  • Day's Low7.32
  • 52 Wk Low 7.32
  • Turnover (lac)15.11
  • P/E6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.98
  • EPS1.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7.32

Prev. Close

6.98

Turnover(Lac.)

15.11

Day's High

7.32

Day's Low

7.32

52 Week's High

7.32

52 Week's Low

7.32

Book Value

28.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.27

P/E

6

EPS

1.22

Divi. Yield

0

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Corporate Action

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

11 May, 2025|12:52 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.88%

Non-Promoter- 46.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.64

5.14

4.67

4.36

Net Worth

8.74

8.24

7.77

7.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0.39

0.03

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

973.61

-92.8

Raw materials

0

0

-0.29

0

As % of sales

0

0

73.32

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.04

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

-0.11

-0.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.75

5.87

-0.04

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

973.61

-92.8

Op profit growth

0

-100

-117.01

-148.02

EBIT growth

0

-100

-152.34

-140.65

Net profit growth

0

-100

-45.65

-6,325.69

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,640.2

36.485,36,926.783,940.440.6515,486.391,416.02

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,970.3

201.883,14,590.337.570.0564.6452.43

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

248.1

288.491,57,624.9897.140.2151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

116.5

23.391,52,248.091,681.870.696,723.940.3

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

386.25

7.781,27,466.434,154.923.513,043.69260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brilliant Portfolios Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

RAGHU NANDAN ARORA

Managing director

RAVI JAIN

Non Executive Director

BHUVNESH KUMAR SHARMA

CFO & Company Secretary

Ashish

Independent Director

Shruti Das

Independent Director

Rameshwar Dayal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brilliant Portfolios Ltd

Summary

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is a Non-Systematically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC i.e. Non-Deposit taking NBFC with assets less than Rs.100 Crores. The Company was incorporated in February 21, 1994 and is engaged mainly in the business of investing in shares and offering loans.
Company FAQs

What is the Brilliant Portfolios Ltd share price today?

The Brilliant Portfolios Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is ₹2.27 Cr. as of 02 May ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is 6 and 0.25 as of 02 May ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brilliant Portfolios Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is ₹7.32 and ₹7.32 as of 02 May ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd?

Brilliant Portfolios Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.77%, 3 Years at 1.50%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brilliant Portfolios Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.12 %

